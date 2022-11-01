Mediterranean tourism thriving once again

Tourism around the Mediterranean is thriving once again, reports Travel and Tour World. The journal reports weeklong holidays around some of the less popular Greek islands are fully booked through October.

It adds that ‘backed by a strong U.S. dollar and Europeans’ repressed demand for locating a beach after years of COVID-19 travel constraints, it has proved to be a stronger rebound from the pandemic collapse than anticipated. This has led to long queues, canceled flights and lost baggage this summer at many European airports, although not in Greece’.

Cyprus has seen a robust rebound of holidaymakers this year, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Recent figures show tourist arrivals reached 413.382 in September 2022 compared to 339.242 in September 2021, recording an increase of 21,9%.

As a vital cog in the economy, tourism supports thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants, beach sports and entertainment venues