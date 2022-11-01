Turkey pushes Russia to restart grain shipment initiative

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu last night after Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provides access for Ukrainian wheat to international markets.

During the conversation, Akar told Shoigu that it was of great importance to continue the grain initiative, which “makes a great contribution to the solution of the global food crisis and shows that all problems can be solved with cooperation and dialogue,” said a statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkey expects Russia to reconsider its decision of suspending the grain shipment initiative, which is a “purely humanitarian activity and which should be separated from the conflict conditions,” Akar also told Shoigu.

In the statement, the Turkish minister added Ankara will continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid at all levels.

On Saturday, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the grain deal after accusing Ukraine of using the humanitarian grain corridor to launch strikes against its Black Sea fleet and the naval base Sevastopol,

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Türkiye and the UN on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turkey has been acting as a mediator between the two countries since their conflict broke out in late February.