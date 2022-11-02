Cyprus: Paphos airport baggage handlers’ strike irks passengers

Passengers were left seated on stationary airliners at Paphos airport Wednesday

Passengers were left seated on a stationary airliner at Paphos airport in western Cyprus Wednesday after ground service workers walked off the job.

Fifteen flights arriving at the airport were affected, according to Sigma television, a local network.

The strike – scheduled from two in the afternoon until four – left passengers that arrived on a flight from Glasgow at around 3pm unable to deboard. They finally left the plane at a quarter past five, according to local media.

One disgruntled passenger on Twitter remarked: ‘Paphos airport has basically shut down, thousands of people outside’. Another passenger, identified as Aly Smith tweeted: ‘Massive crowds outside of Paphos Airport, you would have thought they would have stopped more people arriving.’


The strike action comes after many baggage handlers were handed redundancy notices earlier this week.

On Tuesday, ground service operatives at Larnaca airport also held a two-hour strike.

