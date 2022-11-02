Cyprus: Paphos airport baggage handlers’ strike irks passengers

Passengers were left seated on a stationary airliner at Paphos airport in western Cyprus Wednesday after ground service workers walked off the job.

Fifteen flights arriving at the airport were affected, according to Sigma television, a local network.

@TUIUK Why on earth fly us out to Paphos TOM2336 MAN-PFO knowing there was industrial action in PFO? Landed and no sign of us being allowed to get off the plane … utterly ridiculous — Steve (@SteveDax) November 2, 2022

The strike – scheduled from two in the afternoon until four – left passengers that arrived on a flight from Glasgow at around 3pm unable to deboard. They finally left the plane at a quarter past five, according to local media.

@TUIUK – this is the situation at Paphos Airport. My parents are due to fly out at 18:55 but are still stuck outside as it seems the strike is still ongoing. They’ve had NO COMMUNICATION from you, yet you’re still shipping customers to the airport. WHAT IS GOING ON? pic.twitter.com/vBxFk0dtKd — Ashley Proctor (@asproctor) November 2, 2022

One disgruntled passenger on Twitter remarked: ‘Paphos airport has basically shut down, thousands of people outside’. Another passenger, identified as Aly Smith tweeted: ‘Massive crowds outside of Paphos Airport, you would have thought they would have stopped more people arriving.’

I agree, My parents are standing outside airport for over 2 hrs, their flight is due to leave Paphos to Belfast uk Time 15:50…no communication from @jet2tweets. Can’t even sit down and my Dad has had 3 heart attacks in the past. Open communication goes a long way! — Audrey McClements (@audydaudy) November 2, 2022



The strike action comes after many baggage handlers were handed redundancy notices earlier this week.

On Tuesday, ground service operatives at Larnaca airport also held a two-hour strike.