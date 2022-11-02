Greek rescuers recover the bodies of 20 migrants, 68 people were on boat

Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of 20 migrants who drowned after their boat capsized off the island of Evia in the Aegean Sea the previous day, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Twelve people have been rescued during an operation hampered by strong winds. Survivors told the authorities that 68 people were on the boat when it sank in the area of Cape Kafireas.

The migrants were from Egypt, Afghanistan and Iran, Hellenic Coast Guard spokesperson Commander Nikos Kokkalas told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

More than one million people have entered Greece illegally since 2015 and most of them have continued their journey to other European countries, while hundreds have drowned at sea, according to the Greek authorities.

