More airlines resume flights to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando on Tuesday said Russia’s largest charter airline Azur Air and the flag carrier of France Air France will resume flights to Sri Lanka this week.

The minister said that Azur Air will commence flights to Sri Lanka from Thursday and Air France will commence flights from Friday.

Fernando said that Switzerland’s national airline, Swiss International Air Lines will also start weekly flights to Sri Lanka from Nov. 10 to May 2023.

These developments will ensure that Sri Lanka will get more European tourists, he said.

Russia and France are among two of Sri Lanka’s largest sources of tourists, he said.