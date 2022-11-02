Outrage as trappers in Cyprus snare rare Egyptian fruit bats, owls and warblers

Members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) have located a bird trapping site with two large mist-nets and an electronic bird calling device near the eastern town of Vrysoules in Cyprus, according to a press release sent to the Famagusta Gazette.

The discovery was reported to the local police department.

The organistation is continuing a monitoring programme for illegal bird trapping in Cyprus.

CABS said five wild birds, all blackcaps and one specimen of rare Egyptian Fruit bat were found caught in the nets and were freed and released safely. The nets were later dismantled by police officers.

The Egyptian fruit bat is one of 19 bat species occurring in Cyprus and the only one which eats fruits.

It is a species of huge importance to Cyprus’ natural heritage as Cyprus is the only European country where this rare mammal species exists.

According to Haris Nicolaou, an expert on indigenous flora and fauna, fruit-eating bats were once common in Cyprus in the past, but numbers have been rapidly declining over the last 15 years and there are now just an estimated population of 1,100.

This Egyptian fruit bat is the latest in a row of rare or threatened wildlife species found caught in illegal bird traps by CABS members this autumn in Cyprus.

Among 550 wild birds and some other animals, rescued from traps found by CABS activists, are also Common pipistrelle – another bat species – and rare avian species such as Cyprus Scops owl, Wryneck, Blue-throat, Barred warbler, Great Reed warbler and Thrush Nightingale.

“As long as illegal bird trapping remains widespread in Cyprus, it will not only affect the targeted species, such as Blackcaps, it will also have a significant impact on non-targeted species, with many of them being rare and endangered” said CABS Wildlife Officer Bostjan Debersek. CABS is urging the authorities to deploy more enforcement patrols, especially in the poaching hotspots within Republic of Cyprus to cope effectively with high levels of bird poaching, added Mr. Debersek.