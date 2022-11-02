Ryanair emerging from shadow of pandemic, records heavy traffic

Europe’s largest budget airline Ryanair carried a total of 15.7 million passengers in October, the company announced on Wednesday.

This was up 37.71 percent compared to the same month of last year, it said.

However, October traffic was slightly down — by 1.25 percent — compared to the 15.9 million passengers handled by Ryanair in September.

Ryanair said that the change is mainly due to seasonal factors, since July, August and September are normally the best period of the year for the airline.

In the first ten months of 2022, the airline handled 137.74 million passengers.

This is an increase of 161.36 percent compared to the 52.7 million passengers handled by Ryanair in the same period last year, and an increase of 5.79 percent compared to the 130.2 million passengers handled in the first ten months of 2019.

The figures show that Ryanair is emerging from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, which first hit the airline’s business in March 2020.