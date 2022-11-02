Ukraine’s Zelenska makes appearance at Web Summit in Lisbon

Famagusta Gazette, Cyprus: Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has made an appearance at the Web Summit in Lisbon. “Your chosen profession – your field of expertise – is now a battlefield in Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Zelenska told an audience at the opening event for one of the largest technology and entrepreneurship gatherings in the world.

“The dystopias we read about in science fiction novels and all the threats of life destruction are much closer than you think. We felt it in Ukraine because of Russian terror – because Russia puts technology at the service of terror”.

Speaking earlier, Lisbon Mayor Lisbon Carlos Moedas said that the Portuguese capital of Lisbon strives to become the “world center for internet startups” with the launch of the “Unicorn Factory Lisbon” project.

At the opening ceremony , Moedas said that Lisbon is a “city where the impossible becomes possible,” encouraging young entrepreneurs to follow their ambitions and make their ideas a reality.

Portuguese Minister of Economy and the Sea Antonio Costa Silva said that the government will allocate 90 million euros (89 million U.S. dollars) over next four years to support a total of 3,000 startups.

During the four-day event, some 2,630 startups and companies will display the edge-cutting technologies in such fields as internet and cryptocurrency.

More than 70,000 participants from 160 countries and regions are expected to attend the event, said organizers of the web summit.