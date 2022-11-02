Yemen: Two separate landmine explosions kill four

Two separate landmine explosions killed four Yemenis in two regions of the war-ravaged Arab country on Tuesday, a military official said.

“Three people, including two children, were killed in Hodeidah’s southern district of Durayhimi by an explosion caused by a landmine that the Houthis had earlier planted,” the local official said on condition of anonymity.

“The victims were riding their motorcycle and heading to their residential area in Hodeidah when they were hit by the explosion,” he said.

In the northeastern oil-rich province of Marib, another landmine explosion killed one person and injured two others, he noted, adding the injured people were transferred to a nearby government-run hospital to receive medical treatment.

Last month, the Yemen Landmine Observatory Center, an independent Yemeni organization tasked with documenting and monitoring casualties of landmines, said that 81 people were killed and 192 others wounded in blasts caused by mines and explosive devices during the UN-brokered truce that began in April and expired in early October without being extended.

According to pro-government demining experts in Yemen, more than 1 million landmines have been laid since the outbreak of the civil war in late 2014, when the Houthi militia took control of several northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.