1935: George II of Greece regains his throne

On this day in 1935, George II of Greece regained his throne through a popular, though possibly fixed, plebiscite. As Time described it at the time, “As a voter one could drop into the ballot box a blue vote for George II and please General George Kondylis … or one could cast a red ballot for the Republic and get roughed up.”

The eldest son of King Constantine I and Sophia of Prussia, George had followed his father into exile in 1917 following the National Schism, while his younger brother Alexander was installed as king.

Constantine was restored to the throne in 1920 but was forced to abdicate two years later in the aftermath of the Greco-Turkish War. George acceded to the Greek throne, but after a failed royalist coup in October 1923 he was exiled to Romania. Greece was proclaimed a republic in March 1924 and George was formally deposed and stripped of Greek nationality.

He remained in exile until the Greek monarchy was restored in 1935, upon which he resumed his royal duties. The king supported Ioannis Metaxas’s 1936 self-coup, which established the authoritarian, nationalist and anti-communist 4th of August Regime.