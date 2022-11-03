Cyprus migrant camp inmates diagnosed with AIDS and tuberculosis

One thousand inmates at the Cypriot immigrant accommodation center at Pournara have tested positive for the “AIDS” virus, and another eight hundred have been diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to the Minister of the Interior, Nikos Nouris.

Speaking on Cyprus state radio, Nouris stressed that there was no cause for concern, as in most cases, the necessary medical care had been provided. Furthermore, Nouris reiterated that the Ministry of the Interior was focusing its efforts on limiting the influx of immigrants from the ‘green line’ which cuts Cyprus in two.

The Pournara center was designed to host up to 1,000 people, but reports suggest the actual number of people living there is much higher.

During his radio interview, Nouris emphasized that in recent weeks, efforts made by the Republic of Cyprus to repatriate foreign nationals to Pakistan, India and Vietnam were paying off.

In a few days, a delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo will arrive in Cyprus aiming to reach an agreement on the return of immigrants to the African country.

Cyprus has repeatedly claimed that it hosts the largest concentration of asylum seekers in relation to its population of less than one million.

Authorities said months ago that the ratio of asylum seekers to the local population was four percent, as all other European Union countries each hosted less than 1 percent if migrants in relation to their population.

They said that the influx of irregular migrants picked up this year, with 17,000 asylum seekers arriving in the eastern Mediterranean island up last week, double the number of irregular migrants in the same period of last year.

Just last week, hundreds of asylum seekers fled the Pournara reception center after a fire broke out amid clashes. Police used teargas to control marauding crowds. Twenty people were hurt, including three security officers. Three asylum seekers were taken to hospital. About 20 tents were destroyed.