Russia has achieved a new record in grain output this year, harvesting 150 million tons to date, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin claimed on Wednesday.

As harvesting is coming to an end across the country, the agricultural sector has shown an excellent result this year, which will increase the level of Russia’s food security, Mishustin said at a government meeting.

There were notable increases in the yield of potatoes, greenhouse vegetables, fruits, soybeans and rapeseed compared to the same period last year, he said.

According to Mishustin, the Russian government allocated about 380 billion rubles (roughly 6.2 billion U.S. dollars) earlier this year to fund the country’s agricultural development.