Russian, Jordanian FMs discuss bilteral ties, Syrian crisis

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has held a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which the two sides discussed, among others, bilateral ties and the Syrian crisis.

The Russian foreign minister said at a joint press conference that his meeting with Safadi was “fruitful,” expressing the hope for more cooperation in economic, commercial, educational, and agricultural fields between the two countries.

On the Syrian crisis, Lavrov praised Jordan’s efforts in supporting a political solution in Syria, emphasizing the necessity of increasing assistance to Damascus in the implementation of the UN 2642 Resolution, which authorized a cross-border humanitarian aid mechanism in Syria.

Lavrov also said the two countries agreed on the need to support Iraq’s security and stability while expressing Russia’s welcoming to the outcomes of the Arab Summit, which concluded this week in Algeria.

For his part, Safadi said the Russian presence in southern Syria is a stabilizing factor and can help to curb drug smuggling across the Jordanian-Syrian border.

On the Ukraine crisis, Safadi stressed that Jordan calls for an immediate ceasefire, reaching a political solution that respects international resolutions.