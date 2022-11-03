Sizzling: France records hottest October since 1945, long and intensified heat

People enjoy themselves at the seaside in Nice, southern France, Nov. 2, 2022. October 2022 was the hottest month of October in France since 1945, with an average temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, the French national meteorological service Meteo-France said on Wednesday.

The average temperature this October was about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal across the country, Meteo-France said.

According to the meteorological service, the second half of October 2022 was marked by an exceptionally long and intensified heat.

It added that the average temperature recorded in 30 weather stations across France has remained above normal since Oct. 2.

This unprecedented heat was accompanied by violent thunderstorms over a large part of France on Oct. 23, causing significant damage, especially in the north of France, Meteo-France noted.

