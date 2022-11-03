Tenerife smash Israel’s Herzliya in Basketball Champions League

Defending FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife achieved an impressive 95-57 away win over Israeli State Cup winners Bnei Herzliya in Group H of the European competition on Wednesday evening.

It was the Spanish side’s second win in three games, while Herzliya remain with only a single win in the four-team group.

Points and rebounds by Giorgi Shermadini and Sasu Salin helped the visitors take a 23-22 lead at the end of the first quarter, played at the Enerbox Arena in Israel’s coastal city of Hadera.

The unstoppable Shermadini allowed the guests to dominate the second quarter and lead 48-35 at halftime.

An amazing third quarter by Tenerife, with perfect team play and points by Salin and Tim Abromaitis, increased the lead to 77-45 and secured the victory after 30 minutes.

Salin scored a game-high 18 points. Shermadini contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, while Abromaitis scored 15. Biram Faye scored a team-high 17 points for the Israeli team.

Elsewhere, Lithuania’s Rytas Vilnius got their first win in the group after beating Greece’s Peristeri 89-64.

On the group’s fourth matchday, Tenerife will host Herzliya on November 29, while Peristeri entertain Rytas the following evening.

The team that finishes first after six rounds will advance directly to the round of 16, while the second- and third-placed teams progress to the Play-In phase, from which it is also possible to advance to the round of 16. ■