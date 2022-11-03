Two dead amid rising violence between Israel and Palestinians

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian men on Thursday amid two alleged attacks, statements from the Israeli police said.

In East Jerusalem’s Old City, a Palestinian man stabbed an Israeli policeman before being shot dead by the police, the Israeli police said in a statement, adding that the policeman was lightly injured.

In another incident, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the village of Beit Duqqu in the West Bank while the man hurled a firebomb at the Israeli forces, according to a statement from the Israeli police.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian health ministry identified the man as 42-year-old Daoud Mahmoud Khalil Rayan.

The incidents, the latest ones in rising violence between Israel and the Palestinians, came at the time when Israel was tallying the votes of the parliamentary elections held on Tuesday, which could result in the re-election of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.