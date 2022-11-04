Cyprus: Bases fire fighters complete tough training

Defence Fire and Rescue officials in Cyprus have confirmed that 117 of its fire fighters have now completed the gruelling Breathing Apparatus Training which was running throughout October.

According to a press release from the SBA, the successful trainees were put to the test by operating in temperatures of up to 500 degrees at the fires highest point, in a dark and claustrophobic environment.

Using thermal imaging cameras to guide them through the smoke-filled purpose-built container, fire fighters worked in pairs to ensure the blaze was contained in the safest way possible.

Aristos Aristeidou, the Episkopi Station and Development Support Manager, headed up the training and he revealed why regular testing of his fire fighters in this environment was so important.

“The training we provide here in British Forces Cyprus is very realistic and that is key to the success of the training,” he expalined. ” By working the fire fighters hard, we try to recreate what they could be faced with in a real-life environment.

“Of course, you can never truly replicate what a particular fire will be like, but this way we can ensure it is pretty close to how it would be.”

And in speaking of the obvious success of the course, he continued: “We are very happy with the performance of our fire fighters, they have adapted to the challenge very well and have all worked together very successfully.”

During the course, DFR was able to call upon the expertise of its own in-house, qualified trainers, a hugely significant resource for the force.

Jim Gray, the DFR Area Manager, said: “We now have six fully-qualified Fire Service Instructors on our team that all attended the Fire Service College back in the UK.

“This is a great resource for us to have here in BFC and it not only ensures we have the best training available, it is also a great resource because we can ensure that training can be conducted here, in Cyprus and it does not require our fire fighters taking the trip back to the UK.”

With DFR’s training up to the very highest of standards, Aristeidou also said it also guarantees that when called upon, his fire fighters can offer the best possible support to the Republic of Cyprus Fire Service.

“We work so closely with our colleagues in the RoC Fire Service and it is so important that we are ready and prepared when we are called to assist them in tackling a fire,” he said.