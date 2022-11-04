1922: Carter finds the entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb, worldwide sensation

On this day in 1922, the British archaeologist Howard Carter and his men found the entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt.

The 1922 discovery in excavations funded by Lord Carnarvon, received worldwide press coverage.

With over 5,000 artifacts, it sparked a renewed public interest in ancient Egypt, for which Tutankhamun’s mask, now in the Egyptian Museum, remains a popular symbol.

The deaths of a few involved in the discovery of Tutankhamun’s mummy have been popularly attributed to the curse of the pharaohs. Some of his treasure has traveled worldwide with unprecedented response; the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities allowed tours beginning in 1961. He has, since the discovery of his intact tomb, been referred to colloquially as “King Tut”.