After Cyprus trip, MEPs want probe into allegations of surveillance abuse

ATHENS – Members of the European Parliament’s Committee of Inquiry to investigate the use of Pegasus and equivalent surveillance spyware (PEGA) called on Friday for a vigorous investigation of the allegations of surveillance abuse in the European Union member states at a press conference.

A delegation headed by PEGA Committee Chair Jeroen Lenaers held talks in Cyprus and Greece between November 1-4 with government officials, members of Parliament, legal experts, non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives and journalists.

They discussed recent cases of alleged surveillance abuse, the current legal framework for spyware and planned reforms to improve transparency, according to a European Parliament press release emailed to the Famagusta Gazette.

“We learned a lot, but we also still feel many of our questions remain to be answered… Any allegations of abuse of surveillance have to be thoroughly investigated and necessary safeguards should be installed,” Lenaers said.

Among the high-profile cases in Greece, this August it was revealed that Nikos Androulakis, EP member and leader of the opposition party PASOK, was targeted with spyware and was under surveillance by the Greek National Intelligence Service on grounds of national security concerns.

The Greek government promised to revamp the secret service, agreeing to a parliamentary investigation of the case.

More needs to be done to shed light on such cases and strengthen the necessary safeguards, Sophia in ‘t Veld said.

“This whole situation proves that the EP needs full powers of inquiry with the right to summon witnesses to hear them under oath and to get access to confidential documents,” she said.