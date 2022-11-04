Australian airlines open more int’l flights to boost tourism

Australia’s low-cost carrier Jetstar opened direct flight from South Korea’s capital Seoul to Sydney as part of local authorities’ efforts to boost tourism.

The new route, with three return services a week using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, is expected to carry up to 100,000 travellers each year between the two cities.

The new service got support from the 60 million Australian dollar (about 38 million U.S. dollar) Aviation Attraction Fund set up by the government of New South Wales (NSW).

NSW Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said that under this fund, additional flights operated by Jetstar and two other airlines will generate an estimated 65 million Australian dollars (about 41 million U.S. dollars) in visitor expenditure for the state.

“These new routes will bring thousands of visitors into NSW, which will provide a significant boost to local businesses and tourism operators,” said the official.

Australia’s national carrier, Qantas, will also start operating direct flights between Sydney and Seoul from Dec. 10, marking the first Qantas scheduled service to Seoul since January 2008.

Virgin Australia resumed from this week flights between New Zealand’s tourist attraction, Queenstown, and Australia’s major cities. The carrier will operate daily return services to Queenstown from Sydney and Brisbane, and four weekly return services from Melbourne.

“We are seeing strong demand across our international network over the Christmas school holiday period. Our flights to Queenstown will increase to 21 per week between Dec. 12 and Jan. 29, with a daily service operating from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, to help meet the demand,” said Virgin Australia Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Alistair Hartley.