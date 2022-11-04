Botafogo, Crystal Palace to meet in friendly

Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo will meet Crystal Palace in a friendly in London next month, both clubs said on Thursday.

The clash will be played at Selhurst Park on December 3 and will form part of an international tour in which Botafogo aim to announce additional friendlies.

“At the end of the Brazilian Serie A season, Botafogo will revive the tradition of international tours that marked its history of glory with a friendly match against sister club Crystal Palace,” Botafogo said in a statement on social media.

Botafogo’s majority shareholder is American businessman John Textor, who owns a minority interest in Crystal Palace.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit are currently 11th in Brazil’s Serie A standings with three match days remaining in the season. Crystal Palace are 10th in the Premier League.