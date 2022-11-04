Earthquake in western Turkish city of Izmir, 64 injured

 A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck western Turkey’s Izmir on Friday, causing a panic in the city that killed one person and wounded 64 others, local media reported.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported that the earthquake struck at 3:29 a.m. local time (0029 GMT) in the namesake city of Izmir province.

Citing the emergency authority’s warning, the Hurriyet daily reported that the quake centered Buca district, with a depth of about 14 km, followed by multiple minor aftershocks.

According to local media, one person died from a heart attack during the panic.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted earlier in the day that 64 people were wounded.

A mosque minaret has been toppled, and at least 20 buildings suffered from minor damages, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Sitting on the top of major fault lines, Turkey’s experiences a fair share of earthquakes. In 2020, more than 110 people were killed in a nearly 7-magnitude quake in the Izmir Province. ■

