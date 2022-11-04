Europe Today: Finland’s Nato bid, France inflation and Poland’s anger at EU

The Finnish Government published a draft proposal on the country’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday, while local media has claimed NATO membership would have a significant financial impact on Finland. [Read More]

More than nine out of ten French people are concerned over the level of inflation in France, French business news channel BFM Business reported on Thursday, citing a survey carried out by Odoxa. The economic [Read More]

German investigators have arrested four people allegedly involved in cigarettes and alcohol trafficking at an international scale, the Osnabrueck Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office and Customs Investigation in Essen jointly announced on Thursday. [Read More]

The Polish government has submitted a complaint to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against the bloc’s natural gas consumption reduction plan for the winter, a deputy justice minister said on Thursday. [Read More]

Europe could face a shortage of as much as 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas during the key summer period for refilling its gas storage sites in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) [Read More]

The Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 3 percent, its highest level since November 2008, to battle the current double-digit inflation. At its meeting on [Read More]