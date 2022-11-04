Gaza militants fire rocket into southern Israel: military

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said in a statement.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Aerial Defense Array launched an interceptor” and the projectile “appears to have been intercepted,” it said in a statement.

No injury or damage has been reported in the rocket attack, the first from Gaza in about three months.

The rocket was fired hours after Israeli forces killed a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a local Islamist armed group, in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a 14-year-old Palestinian boy was also killed during the Israeli raid.

The violence came as the final count of votes in Israeli elections showed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right bloc will return to power.