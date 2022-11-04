Hapoel Beer Sheva thrash Austria Wien in UEFA Conference League

Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Austria Wien 4-0 at home in Group C of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening.

Despite the win, Beer Sheva finished only third in the four-team group, with seven points, and thus were eliminated from the tournament along with the Austrians, who finished bottom with two points.

13,000 fans at the Toto Stadium saw the hosts take the lead in the 29th minute, from a header by right-back Sagiv Jehezkel after Dor Micha’s corner.

The second goal was scored four minutes later by striker Ramzi Safuri, after a pass from Rotem Hatuel.

Substitute striker Itay Shechter scored the third goal from close range in the 63rd minute, after a cross by Tomer Yosefi.

The result was sealed in the 74th minute, with an own goal by defender Johannes Handl.