Israel news wrap: Elections, Gaza rocket and basketball win

Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Austria Wien 4-0 at home in Group C of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening. Despite the win, Beer Sheva finished only third in the four-team group, with [Read More]

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said in a statement. “The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Aerial Defense Array launched an interceptor” and the projectile “appears [Read More]

The right-wing bloc of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won the general elections with a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament, according to the country’s election committee chief. The count of all votes from [Read More]

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian men on Thursday amid two alleged attacks, statements from the Israeli police said. In East Jerusalem’s Old City, a Palestinian man stabbed an Israeli policeman before being shot dead by [Read More]

Defending FIBA Basketball Champions League winners Lenovo Tenerife achieved an impressive 95-57 away win over Israeli State Cup winners Bnei Herzliya in Group H of the European competition on Wednesday evening. It was the Spanish [Read More]

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has said that the results of the Israeli parliamentary elections would not produce a peace partner with the Palestinians. In a statement from the prime minister’s office, Ishtaye said that [Read More]

