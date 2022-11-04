Sports Report: World Cup favourites, Beer Sheva win and Crystal Palace

Two hearts seem to beat in the chest of Croatian international Andrej Kramaric when it comes to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “As a fan, I would like Argentina and Messi to win [Read More]

It didn’t take long for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to confirm the bad news that had dropped like an unpleasant cloudburst on a sunny day. “A tough one to take for me! I will [Read More]

Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Austria Wien 4-0 at home in Group C of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening. Despite the win, Beer Sheva finished only third in the four-team group, with [Read More]

Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo will meet Crystal Palace in a friendly in London next month, both clubs said on Thursday. The clash will be played at Selhurst Park on December 3 and will form [Read More]

Ecuador will finalize their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar with a friendly against Iraq, manager Gustavo Alfaro said on Thursday. The fixture is scheduled to be played in Spain on November 12, with [Read More]

Cologne came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Nice, but were still eliminated from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Billy Goats started brightly on home soil, knowing that only a [Read More]

There was no surprise for Fenerbahce on Thursday evening as they beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 to seal first place in Group B of the UEFA Europa League. Dynamo started the game very well as they [Read More]

