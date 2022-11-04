Sri Lanka detects 1st case of monkeypox

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the arrival of tourists and local citizens from overseas and would step up efforts to detect any possible infected cases. 

November 4, 2022

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry on Friday said the country has detected its first case of monkeypox after an infected patient arrived from Dubai recently.

The ministry said that the first patient was identified as a 20-year-old youth who arrived from Dubai on Nov. 1.

He is presently admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, local media reported.

