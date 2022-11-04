Turkey news wrap: Ukraine grain, inflation spikes and Cyprus EEZ

Turkey’s annual inflation surged to 85.51 percent in October, the highest in 24 years, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Thursday. Consumer prices increased by 3.54 percent from the previous month, according to the data. [Read More]

Six grain vessels left Ukrainian ports on Thursday after Russia resumed its participation in the UN-brokered deal which allows grain exports through the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said. The number of ships [Read More]

In a speech regarding the issue of maritime jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Turkey did not accept the ‘Greek Cypriot side’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) delimitation agreements [Read More]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the efforts to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a key deal on Ukraine’s grain exports. “I thanked Turkish President [Read More]