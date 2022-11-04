UK new car market grows for 3rd consecutive month

The United Kingdom’s (UK) new car market reported a third consecutive month of growth in October as fulfillment of strong order books helped deliver the bounce-back, statistics showed on Friday.

New car registrations rose 26.4 percent last month year-on-year to 134,344 units, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Back in October 2021, deliveries fell by 24.6 percent.

Deliveries of hybrid electric vehicles in October rocketed up 81.7 percent to account for more than one in 10 new cars. Supply was prioritized for a raft of popular new models, the SMMT said, adding that overall, electrified vehicles accounted for one in three registrations, while more than a fifth came with a plug.

“A strong October is hugely welcome, albeit in comparison with a weak 2021, but it is still not enough to offset the damage done by the pandemic and subsequent supply shortages,” SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

The increase in the number of new car registrations likely reflected a partial recovery in real incomes due to the government’s energy bill support scheme, but sales were still a significant 11.8 percent below their October 2015 to October 2019 average, according to Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics consultancy.

Ongoing supply chain shortages, surging inflation and a growing cost-of-living crisis have led to a 2.2 percent downward revision of the market outlook for the year, with 1.566 million registrations now anticipated, the SMMT noted. “This puts 2022 on course to be the market’s toughest year since 1982,” it said. ■