UN food organization signs deal to support Lebanon’s wheat cultivation plan

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Thursday signed an agreement with Lebanon to provide 500,000 U.S. dollars to support the country’s wheat cultivation plan.

The agreement was signed between Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan and FAO Representative in Lebanon Noura Ourabah Haddad, the Elnashra news website reported.

The donation is divided into two parts, with 250,000 dollars allocated to buying seeds and the rest for technical training for farmers and rehabilitating the seed multiplication center at the Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute.

Hassan launched the national wheat cultivation strategy a day earlier, amid concerns about a wheat crisis in Lebanon as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

Fears of disruption in wheat supplies have increased in Lebanon since the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February, as the country imports the bulk of its grains from the Black Sea region.