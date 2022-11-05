13 killed in cafe fire in western Russia

Thirteen people were killed and four more were injured and hospitalized after a fire in a cafe early Saturday in Russia’s western city of Kostroma about 350 km northeast of Moscow, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

A total of 250 people were evacuated due to the fire, which had been put out and was likely caused by fireworks a visitor set off in the cafe, according to a preliminary investigation, TASS said, citing local emergency services.

The fire reached an area of 3,500 square meters, and the roof of the cafe caved in during firefighting, TASS said.