13 killed in cafe fire in western Russia

November 5, 2022

Thirteen people were killed and four more were injured and hospitalized after a fire in a cafe early Saturday in Russia’s western city of Kostroma about 350 km northeast of Moscow, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

A total of 250 people were evacuated due to the fire, which had been put out and was likely caused by fireworks a visitor set off in the cafe, according to a preliminary investigation, TASS said, citing local emergency services.

The fire reached an area of 3,500 square meters, and the roof of the cafe caved in during firefighting, TASS said.

