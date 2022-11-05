Lebanon: Help needed in fight against cholera epidemic

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad has called on donor countries and international institutions to support the country’s hospitals in the fight against the cholera epidemic, the National News Agency reported.

Abiad made the remarks after a meeting with ambassadors of donor countries and representatives of international organizations to discuss ways to support Lebanon in combating the cholera epidemic.

“We agreed to continue the meetings and increase the aid which Lebanon will receive to limit the early spread and protect the country from other epidemics,” he said.

Abiad said the meeting focused on boosting surveillance, conducting tests for cholera patients, and testing water sources.

The minister emphasized the need for more vaccines to cover all residents in Lebanon, including Syrian refugees.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cholera cases in Lebanon stands at 413, and the death toll is 18.

On October 6, Lebanon detected two confirmed cholera cases in the northern part of the country, the first cholera outbreak in Lebanon since 1993.