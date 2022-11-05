UN chief appoints new UNCTAD deputy secretary-general

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed Pedro Manuel Moreno of Spain as deputy secretary-general of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Moreno succeeds Isabelle Durant of Belgium in this position, according to a press note from the UN chief’s office.

Moreno has a wide range of experiences as a senior official, having served in different program, management and strategic positions, both in the field and at United Nations headquarters, mainly at the United Nations Development Programme, and in key positions at the political and intergovernmental level outside the United Nations. Development, consensus-building and South-South cooperation have been at the core of his career.