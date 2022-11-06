Bus bomb kills 1, injures 11 in southern Philippines

A blast on a bus in the southern Philippines killed at least one person and injured 11 others shortly before noon on Sunday, an army spokesperson said.

Major General Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s Sixth Infantry Division, said the bomb, believed to be an improvised explosive device, went off around 11:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) while traveling southwest from Kidapawan City to Tacurong City on Mindanao island.

Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Almorato from the same division confirmed the lone fatality, a male, died at the scene due to leg injuries. He added the wounded passengers were taken to a local hospital.

An investigation is underway, he said.

Galido added that the military coordinated with the provincial police to investigate whether the attack was part of an extortion activity of criminal groups in the area.

The bus company has been getting bomb threats, Galido said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In May this year, an improvised explosive device also ripped off the rear portion of a bus from the same company, leaving two injured.