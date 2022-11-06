Pakistan reports 4 new deaths from dengue fever

Pakistan continued to witness an increase in dengue fever cases as four more deaths were reported as a result of the disease in the last 24 hours in the South Asian country.

All the deaths were reported from the eastern Punjab province, the provincial health department said on Friday, adding that three of them were recorded in the provincial capital Lahore while one from Rawalpindi.

In total, Punjab reported 225 new cases in the past 24 hours. Lahore recorded 91 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 41 cases. The total number of dengue cases in the province this year has now gone up to 15,778.

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 279 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease, the provincial health department said on Friday evening. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,587, while the total number of cases this year has reached 19,720.

The southern Sindh province reported 170 new infections, the provincial health department said on Friday night. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 83 new cases. With the newly-reported dengue cases, the November figure to date for the province has risen to 535, bringing the total local tally to 19,606 this year.

The national capital Islamabad reported 37 new dengue cases, the health authorities said on Friday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 4,979 this year.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, hemorrhaging and organ failure.