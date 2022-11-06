The Week In Cyprus: Most viewed FG stories

Passengers were left seated on a stationary airliner at Paphos airport in western Cyprus Wednesday after ground service workers walked off the job. Fifteen flights arriving at the airport were affected, according to Sigma television, [Read More]

Members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) have located a bird trapping site with two large mist-nets and an electronic bird calling device near the eastern town of Vrysoules in Cyprus, according to a

Tourism around the Mediterranean is thriving once again, reports Travel and Tour World. The journal reports weeklong holidays around some of the less popular Greek islands are fully booked through October. It adds that 'backed

Talks between Cyprus and Lebanon to demarcate maritime borders resumed Monday. Demetris Demetriou, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told CyBC that talks were progressing on 'good terms'. Last week, Lebanon said there was no need for a

A member of Britain's Royal Navy has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Cyprus. According to The Sun, the alleged incident is said to have happened after a military drill

And from the archives…

On this day in 1956, the United Kingdom and France began bombing Egypt to force the reopening of the Suez Canal. British bombers based in Cyprus and Malta took off to Cairo with the aim

William Shakespeare's famous play Othello, set in Cyprus, was performed for the first time at Whitehall Palace in London on this day in 1604. Othello is a tragedy set in the contemporary Ottoman–Venetian War (1570–1573)