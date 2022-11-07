1987: Bourguiba overthrown by Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

On this day in 1987 in Tunisia, president Habib Bourguiba was overthrown and replaced by Prime Minister Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Ben Ali was subsequently reelected with enormous majorities, each time exceeding 90% of the vote; his final re-election coming on 25 October 2009.

Ben Ali was the penultimate surviving leader deposed in the Arab Spring who was survived by Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak, the latter dying in February 2020.On 14 January 2011, following a month of protests against his rule, he fled to Saudi Arabia along with his wife Leïla Ben Ali and their three children.