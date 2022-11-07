Arsenal upset Chelsea, Liverpool tame Spurs, Villa stun United

A 63rd-minute goal from central defender Gabriel gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Chelsea to keep them top of the English Premier League on Sunday.Gabriel was on hand to hook the ball home from close range after the Chelsea defense failed to deal with a corner.

The win was no more than Arsenal deserved for a dominant display against a flat-footed Chelsea, who worked hard in the first half but never looked like getting back on level terms after falling behind.

Erling Haaland came off the bench to score an injury-time winner for Manchester City at home to Fulham on Saturday to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for City in the 19th minute, but things went wrong for Pep Guardiola’s men in the 26th minute when Joao Cancelo was sent off for a professional foul, and Andreas Pereira drew Fulham level from the resultant penalty.

Haaland came into the game as a second-half substitute. He had one goal ruled out for offside, but kept his nerve after Kevin de Bruyne had been brought in the Fulham box with just moments remaining in the game.

Liverpool won 2-1 away to Tottenham, although the home side will argue they created enough to have taken at least a point from the match.

Mohamed Salah punished some slack play from Spurs in the first half to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead with goals on 11 and 40 minutes, but Tottenham improved considerably after the break.

Harry Kane netted a smart goal from a tight angle to make it 2-1 in the 70th minute, but although there were several close calls in the last 20 minutes, Liverpool held on for the win.

Unai Emery’s reign at Aston Villa got off to a flying start as goals from Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne put his side 2-0 up at home to Manchester United inside 11 minutes.

A slight deflection from Jacob Ramsey off Luke Shaw’s shot in first-half injury time got United back into the game, but Ramsey sealed the 3-1 win for Villa four minutes after the break.

Newcastle United’s excellent season continued with an impressive 4-1 demolition of Southampton on the south coast which lifted them above Tottenham into third place.

Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes scored for Newcastle, with Roman Perraud netting a late consolation for the home side.

Crystal Palace won a London derby 2-1 away to West Ham United, with Michael Olise’s deflected 94th-minute effort completing a comeback started by Wilfried Zaha, after Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead in a rainy London Stadium.

Leeds United staged an incredible recovery to come back from 3-1 down at home to Bournemouth and win 4-3.

Rodrigo Moreno put Leeds ahead, but goals from Marcos Tavernier, Phillip Billing and Dominic Solanke put the visitors 3-1 up in the 48th minute.

Quickfire goals from Sam Greenwood and Liam Cooper drew Leeds level before Crysencio Summerville popped up to score the winner with seven minutes left to play.

Leicester City’s recovery continued at the expense of Everton, with Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes giving Brendan Rodgers’ side three valuable points.

Wolves appointed former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui as their new coach on Saturday, but lost 3-2 at home to Brighton, who took all three points in a topsy-turvy match with strikes from Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma and Pascal Gross, while Wolves weren’t helped by Nelson Semedo’s red card in first-half injury time.

Nottingham Forest took a point with a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford, with Mathias Jorgensen’s unlucky 96th-minute own goal rescuing a point when it looked as if Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa would steal a point for Brentford.