Ghana’s World Cup squad revealed

Black Stars of Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 55-man preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

Captain Andre Ayew, who has played in two previous World Cups, Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax lead the pack in the team selection.

The final squad will be announced by Nov. 14, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists from all participating teams.

The World Cup will start on Nov. 20 with Ghana opening their campaign four days later against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.