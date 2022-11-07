Hit-and-run incident kills 4 in Spanish wedding

Four people were killed and several others severely injured in a hit-and-run incident at a wedding Sunday morning, Spanish police said.

The incident happened outside of a restaurant in the town of Torrejon de Ardoz, east of Madrid.

The accident came during the celebrations that followed a wedding between two gypsy families. A car containing four people, reported to be members of another clan, suddenly appeared and began to ram into the guests, time and again at high speed, before driving away at high speed.

Police intercepted the car around an hour later in the province of Toledo and arrested the three occupants, including a 35-year-old man and his two sons.

The reason for the attack has not yet been confirmed.