Lebanon cannot bear prolonged presidential vacancy: House speaker

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri said Monday that Lebanon can no longer bear the consequences of leaving the presidency vacant for long periods, the National News Agency reported.

“Lebanon cannot bear longer periods of presidential vacancy, and the Lebanese cannot endure further deterioration,” Berri said during his meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Press Syndicate.

“The accumulation of crises which drove 80 percent of the Lebanese people under the poverty line, and the necessity to have a dialogue with the International Monetary Fund should all lead to accelerating the election of a new president for the republic,” Berri said.

Berri also assured that he will call for a weekly parliament session to elect a new president.

On Nov. 1, Lebanon entered a presidential vacancy after former President Michel Aoun’s term ended while the parliament failed to elect a successor within the constitutional deadline.

A caretaker government led by Najib Mikati, for now, performs presidential duties.