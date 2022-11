On this day in 2006, the Israeli Defense Force killed 19 Palestinian civilians in their homes during the shelling of Beit Hanoun.

The shelling followed the IDF’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in completion of a week-long operation codenamed Operation “Autumn Clouds”, which the Israeli government stated had been intended to stop the Qassam rocket attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants.

The Israeli government apologized and attributed the incident to a technical malfunction.