German language events continue in Cyprus, The Magical world of Lieder scheduled

The Embassy of Austria in Cyprus, together with the Embassies of Switzerland, Germany and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus are launching the 6th edition of the ‘Weeks of the German Language’ on 23 October with the traditional open-air festival.

This year’s diverse programme has something for everyone with the calendar of events, details and news on the Weeks of the German Language website as well as on the Weeks of the German Language Facebook page.

The Austrian Embassy is participating in the following events:

Film: Falco. Damn it! We are still alive!

Biopic on the famous Austrian Musician Hans Hölzel. Screened in German language with English subtitles

Friday, 11 November 2022, 8-9.50pm Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia in cooperation with the Friends of Cinema Society seat reservation not required – first come, first served

– free entrance –

Closing Concert: The Magical world of Lieder, Saturday, 26 November 2022, 20h Rialto Theatre, Limassol

A recital dedicated to the Magical World of Lieder supported by the Embassies of Austria, Germany and Switzerland. An on-stage musical collaboration with compositions from Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Seat reservation essential: www.rialto.com.cy / tel 77 77 77 45

– free entrance –