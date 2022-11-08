Venezuela and Colombia resume mutual flights after spat

Venezuela and Colombia resumed mutual flights on Monday as relations between the two South American neighbors pick up.

The flight on Monday by Turpial Airlines from the Venezuelan capital Caracas to the Colombian capital Bogota is the first one in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

Another flight is scheduled from Bogota International Airport to Caracas on Wednesday.

Venezuela severed political and diplomatic ties with Colombia on Feb. 23, 2019, after the neighboring nation, under U.S. pressure, recognized Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president instead of the mandate of President Nicolas Maduro.

New Colombian President Gustavo Petro took office in August. The two countries then resumed diplomatic relations and exchanged ambassadors. The border between Venezuela and Colombia was formally reopened on Sept. 26.