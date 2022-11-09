2005: Coordinated suicide bomb attacks in Jordan, 57 killed

On this day in 2005, a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks struck three hotel lobbies in Amman, Jordan.

The explosions at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the Radisson SAS Hotel, and the Days Inn started at around 20:50 local time at the Grand Hyatt. The three hotels were frequented by foreign diplomats.

The bomb at the Radisson SAS exploded in the Philadelphia Ballroom, where a Jordanian wedding hosting hundreds of guests was taking place. The attacks killed 57 people and injured 115 others.

Al-Qaeda in Iraq was quick to claim the attack which spurred a wave of new anti-terror measures by the Jordanian government.