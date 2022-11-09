54 events for World Athletics 2023 Indoor Tour calendar

The World Athletics 2023 Indoor Tour calendar, which will feature 54 events.

As the tour enters its eighth season, the number of events has grown from seven in 2020 to 24 in 2021 and 33 last year.

The 2023 season will have seven Gold level meetings starting in Karlsruhe, Germany, on January 27, and finishing with the Final in Birmingham, U.K., on February 25. The season also features Silver, Bronze and Challenger meetings.

The three best results from each athlete will be counted towards their overall point score, and the athlete with the most points in each discipline will pocket a 10,000 U.S. dollar bonus and a wild card to the Indoor Championships in Glasgow, U.K., in 2024.

The scoring disciplines of 2023 Gold level events are the men’s 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump, and the women’s 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot put. Winners in each individual discipline at each Gold meeting will also get a 3,000 U.S. dollar reward.

The meetings are spread across 19 countries and regions in Europe, North America and Asia.