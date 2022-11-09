As the cold arrives, Greeks seek cheaper heating sources

Facing a winter of energy shortages, people across Greece are resorting to cheaper heating sources, such as firewood. Responding to growing demand — which tends to push up prices — several local councils across the country have stepped in to distribute firewood free of charge to the needy.

In Greece’s mountainous regions, such programs have already been running for years. But in urban centers, this is a new initiative.

In Glyfada, a suburb south of Athens, the program was launched in early 2021 after a February snowstorm left tonnes of downed trees and fallen branches on the streets, Anna Kafka, head of the municipality’s civil protection department, explained in a recent interview.

Those interested can submit an application and once that is processed they can take as much as they can fit into the trunk of their car.

This year, as the energy crisis intensifies, the municipality has seen an increase in applications.

Kafka said that for the whole year of 2021 they received 10,000 applications, while this year, until the end of September, they had already received 5,000.

“Approximately 4,000 applications have already been accepted and we are moving forward,” Kafka said, adding that the program will continue throughout the winter.

Nikos Kafes was one of the residents who arrived with his wife in early October at the collection point.

“It’s an extra aid … Winter is difficult, so difficult, and given the increase in fuel prices, it is a helping hand,” he said.

Natural gas prices were 332 percent higher in September this year than in the same month of 2021. Heating oil cost 65.1 percent more and electricity 30.5 percent more, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

ELSTAT attributes the bulk of the 12 percent increase in the annual inflation rate in September to the rise in energy costs.

The Greek government has allocated some 10 billion euros (9.9 billion U.S. dollars) to subsidize the electricity and natural gas bills of households and businesses, according to officials, but the burden remains heavy.

This year, firewood costs about 30 percent more than in 2021, Ioannis Sakellarakis, president of the Association of Solid Fuel Traders of Attica (SESKA), told the local Ta Nea newspaper.

As demand is higher this year and since neighboring countries like Bulgaria have stopped firewood exports to Greece to cover domestic needs, this commodity is harder to find and more expensive, Sakellarakis explained.

Kafes said the firewood he received from Glyfada municipality can keep his family warm for three days at most, so they will save it for the most difficult days.

“We will try to cut back on other expenses so we can buy at least 500 liters of heating oil, again to be used during very cold days,” he said.

“It really is something very, very positive ahead of a difficult winter,” Mary, another local resident commented.