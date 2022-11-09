Botswana grappling with illegal pangolin trade

Pangolin poaching activities in Botswana over the last seven years are a cause for concern, an official with Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has said.

Kabelo Senyatso, the director of the DWNP, said that Botswana is grappling with illegal pangolin trade.

“Since 2015 to date, there are 30 cases of illegal pangolin trade in Botswana,” said Senyatso, noting that incidents of pangolin poaching are becoming a challenge in most countries neighboring the southern African country, like Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa.

According to Senyatso, the highest incidents of illegal pangolin trade were registered in 2017, in which 12 cases were recorded.

According to the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, an organization responsible for collecting publicly available information about wildlife seizures worldwide, Namibia had the highest number of pangolin seizures in Africa between 2018 and 2022. ■