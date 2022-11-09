Campbell has urged his teammates to enjoy World Cup

Costa Rica winger Joel Campbell has urged his teammates to enjoy the World Cup in Qatar, insisting the Ticos must face their Group E opponents “without fear”.

The Central American team will begin their campaign against Spain on November 23 before also meeting Japan and Germany in the competition’s first phase.

“There should be no fear. We have to enjoy it,” said Campbell, who plays his club football for Mexico’s Leon. “Only the best 32 teams in the world get the chance to play in the World Cup and we are one of them.”

He added: “Every team that is there will be trying to win. What better way [to participate] than to come up against Spain, Japan and Germany. They are going to be beautiful games.”

The tournament marks the first time that Costa Rica has featured in three consecutive editions of the World Cup. Campbell, 30, has been a part of all three, scoring one goal and providing two assists in seven matches.

“Playing three World Cups is something important for me because it’s the result of a lot hard work. Being a part of this historic generation for the country is a source of great pride,” he added.